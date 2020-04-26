Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 310,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.