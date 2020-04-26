iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $85.13. 1,407,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,616. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

