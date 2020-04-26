iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.