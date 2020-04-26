iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $103.99. 969,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

