Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,559. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

