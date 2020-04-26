JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. It operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. The company offers online classifieds services; and publishes single-copy print and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers. It is also involved in printing and distribution, as well as online personal finance, price comparison, online coupon, and online directory activities.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.