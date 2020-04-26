Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,211. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.