KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) vs. WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and WP Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 7.15 $89.96 million $1.67 8.60 WP Carey $1.23 billion 8.21 $305.24 million $5.00 11.74

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WP Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and WP Carey has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and WP Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 WP Carey 0 3 2 0 2.40

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. WP Carey has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than WP Carey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of WP Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WP Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.01% 8.55% 1.78% WP Carey 24.76% 4.37% 2.16%

Summary

WP Carey beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

