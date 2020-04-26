Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

