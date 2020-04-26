Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.