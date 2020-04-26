L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 672.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

