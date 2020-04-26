Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. 92,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

