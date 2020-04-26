LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LX. China Renaissance Securities downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of LX opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech by 76.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LexinFintech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

