Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. B. Riley increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 8,345,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.