LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 516,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,864. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.