Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $440.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.77 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.78 and its 200 day moving average is $387.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

