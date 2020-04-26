Loki Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,850.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Loki has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $6,850.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,605.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.02577276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.03184790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00585887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00798939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00079792 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00584604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,499,535 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

