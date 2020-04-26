Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

