LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYTS. Roth Capital lowered shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 273,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.