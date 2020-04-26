LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 117,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.