Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

