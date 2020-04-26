Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

