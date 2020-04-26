Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN opened at $49.54 on Friday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.