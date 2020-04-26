Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.74.

MEET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 1,029,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

