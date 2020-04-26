Megacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $73,439.24 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00585887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,660,925 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.