Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,056. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,023,424.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

