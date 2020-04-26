Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,056. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,023,424.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit