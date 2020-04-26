Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 343,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,216. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.