MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 1,155,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after buying an additional 1,440,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,402,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,993,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

