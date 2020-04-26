Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $15.41. 20,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

