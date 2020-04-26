MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of MONDY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.