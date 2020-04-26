Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

MORF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 38,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $449.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

