NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,120. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

