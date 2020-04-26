NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

