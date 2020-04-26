NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.23. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

