ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

