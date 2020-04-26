Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Open Text’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTEX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

OTEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

