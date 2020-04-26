Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Open Text’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTEX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
OTEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
