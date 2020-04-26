Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,126,008.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12,569.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

