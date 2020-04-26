Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.