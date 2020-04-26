Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders have bought a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 184,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $228.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

