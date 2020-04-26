PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.