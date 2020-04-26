Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $37.38. 16,316,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

