Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 227,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

