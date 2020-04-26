PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $249,892.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00585887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040273 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005560 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006507 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,010,175,818 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

