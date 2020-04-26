Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $118.78. 12,649,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

