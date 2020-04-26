Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,425. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.