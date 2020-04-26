Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $73,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

