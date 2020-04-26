Regal Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.