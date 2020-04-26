Regal Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 657,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,589. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

