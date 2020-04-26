Regal Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,716 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 980.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,468.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

HON stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

