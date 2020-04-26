Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 471,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.